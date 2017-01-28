Storms are heading across the UK according to weather forecasters.

The UK plummeted to sub-zero temperatures this week, thanks to a dominating area of high pressure with milder weather experienced over the weekend.

But this looks all set to change from next week, with a "barrage of storms" expected, bringing significant coastal flooding across western and southern areas.

AccuWeather forecaster Eric Leister told The Mirror: "A dominating area of high pressure has been centred over central and western Europe during much of January, shielding the UK from any significant storm systems. However, this pattern change will likely yield multiple named storms during the month of February.

"While all of the UK will notice an increase in stormy weather, the degree of impacts will vary across the country.

"The high frequency of these storms will also lead to an increased risk for river and stream flooding as areas get repeated rounds of rainfall. The barrage of storms will continue into the middle of February."

The Met Office spokesman Nicola Maxey said: "Although there will be a tendency towards milder conditions this weekend it will start to turn more changeable.

"Many people will see rain at some point on Saturday and over the high ground in the north, there is the chance of showers turning wintry.

"It is a similar picture for Sunday as and we go through next week we have an unsettled band of persistent rain which could bring wind across many areas, and gales at times.

"We are looking at a general change to more unsettled conditions coming in from the Atlantic, there are a series of weather fronts coming through over the next week."