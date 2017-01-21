While Donald Trump was busy signing his first executive orders, his son Barron stole the show by playing a doting uncle to Ivanka Trump's 10 month-old son Theodore Kushner.

The first son, who has been subjected to scathing online bullying, appeared unfazed by the controversies as he played peek-a-boo with his nephew.

The 45th President of the United States was signing the formal nominations for his Cabinet while being surrounded by his family including his grandchildren.

Barron, son of the First Lady Melania and President Trump, appeared bored of the formal events. He flashed a bright smile after as he saw Jared Kushner with the baby and rushed to his half-sister Ivanka once she cradled Theodore and played peek-a-boo to amuse the baby.

The youngest son of 70-year-old Trump won the internet with his sweet gesture.

Barron, who will be the first son to live in the White House since John F Kennedy Jr., was subjected to online bullying soon after Trump won the presidential election with media outlets speculating that he has autism. Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich also poked fun at Barron.

"Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter," she wrote in her tweet, which she has deleted after receiving a storm of criticism.