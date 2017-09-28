Live 6pm BST: BATE Borisov vs Arsenal Arsene Wenger to ring the changes for Arsenal's second Europa League game.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Petr Cech among those players not to travel.

BATE have won the Belarusian Premier League in each of the last 11 years.

Club have never made it past the last 32 stage of the competition.

Now 16:50 Four changes for Arsenal from the team which beat Cologne two weeks ago, or nine from the win over West Brom. Shkodran Mustafi, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Jack Wilshere are the alterations from the 3-1 opening group stage win a fortnight ago. Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny are the only survivors from the 2-0 win over the Baggies.

10 min 16:40 So how might an inexperienced Arsenal team line up tonight? A host of first team players have been left in north London including Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and forward Reiss Nelson, who both featured in the group opener against Cologne, are expected to feature. Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott may also be recalled while David Ospina will start in goal.