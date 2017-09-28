6pm BST: BATE Borisov vs Arsenal
- Arsene Wenger to ring the changes for Arsenal's second Europa League game.
- Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Petr Cech among those players not to travel.
- BATE have won the Belarusian Premier League in each of the last 11 years.
- Club have never made it past the last 32 stage of the competition.
Four changes for Arsenal from the team which beat Cologne two weeks ago, or nine from the win over West Brom.
Shkodran Mustafi, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Jack Wilshere are the alterations from the 3-1 opening group stage win a fortnight ago. Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny are the only survivors from the 2-0 win over the Baggies.
And the Arsenal team is in over an hour before kick-off.
Arsenal have arrived in central Belarus.
So how might an inexperienced Arsenal team line up tonight?
A host of first team players have been left in north London including Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and forward Reiss Nelson, who both featured in the group opener against Cologne, are expected to feature.
Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott may also be recalled while David Ospina will start in goal.
After the raucous created by Cologne's trip to north London a fortnight ago, Arsenal continue their adventure in the Europa League with a 2,700-mile round trip to Belarus to take on champions BATE Borisov.
Normally plying their trade in the Champions League group stage, BATE have won their domestic title in each of the last 11 years and could teach their visitors a thing or two about domestic domination. The Gunners have not won the Premier League during that period.
Arsenal have taken a gamble and left behind a handful of first team players ahead of facing Brighton this weekend. Messieurs Sanchez, Ozil and Cech have all failed to travel, with Charlie Gilmour, Vlad Dragomir and Josh Dasilva all in contention to feature.
All the team news ahead of the 6pm kick-off on the way.