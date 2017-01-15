Ben Affleck's portrayal of Batman has been in stark contrast to the DC superhero's character played by actors such as Christian Bale and Michael Keaton. The fact that the Dark Knight is no longer a young superhero makes all the difference, but under Affleck's wings, Batman will continue to evolve in upcoming films.

"It's different in terms of tone and, obviously, just a different actor," Affleck told Cineplex when asked about the difference between his Batman and those before him.

"I think the most profound difference is that I'm playing the part at an older age than those guys were when they played it, and it's about a guy who's had a long life of this experience, rather than someone who's just setting out on the journey to become this guy," the 44-year-old actor explained.

DC fans were treated to an intense Batman in Dawn Of Justice, when Affleck made his debut as the Gotham city vigilante.

However, the trailer of his upcoming movie Justice League revealed a more humorous and relaxed superhero in contrast to the dark and brooding Batman of the 2016 film.

Affleck suggests that the change could be because he is "older and wiser" now. "And he was pretty pissed off in Batman v Superman, but now it's not about finding revenge in Justice League, it's about protecting the Earth. So the feel is different," he quipped.

But, it's not just the Dark Knight, who goes through a character evolution between Batman vs Superman and Justice League. As it turns out, all the characters are "a little bit more comfortable in themselves" in the 2017 ensemble movie.

"Justice League, you probably saw the teaser that came out of Comic-Con; I thought it is nicely emblematic of the kind of minor tone shift and segue in storytelling," said the DC actor, "It's a little bit lighter, the characters are a little bit more comfortable in themselves, so they can express a wider array of emotions."

With emotions will come drama, Affleck assured as different character will "bump" against each other to showcase their team dynamics in Justice League.

Speaking of DC superheroes, the Oscar winner also had some good news for fans as he spoke about the future of Batman's solo movie. "We're still working on it, taking a little extra time and a little extra care to really get it right on paper first. But it's looking very good and I'm excited about it."

While a release date is yet to be set for the solo movie, Justice League starring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Henry Cavill in the role of Superman will hit theatres on 17 November 2017.