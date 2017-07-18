Telltale could be ready to reveal a second season for the studio's Batman series, judging by a listing posted by an international ratings board. A sequel to the episodic adventure game is one of a number of potential announcements that Telltale has teased for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) which takes place between 20-23 July.

The filing by New Zealand's Film and Labelling Body (spotted by NeoGAF users) refers to a season pass expansion for Batman: The Telltale Series titled "The Enemy Within". Whether the listing refers to a standalone expansion or a full second season is unclear, although the fact that it is labelled as a season pass suggests there will be several episodes in the proposed new story arc.

Telltale's Kent Mudle - who helmed Batman episodes "Realm of Shadows" and "City of Light", as well as the studio's Game of Thrones adaptation and a Walking Dead spin-off centered on katana-wielding heroine Michonne - is also listed as directing the next Batman installment.

The leaked title follows speculation that a second season of A Wolf Among Us is also on the horizon. Telltale teased a "Summer 2017 Update" planned for SDCC on Saturday (15 July), which was then retweeted by Adam Harrington - the actor who voiced Bigby Wolf in the original series based on the Fables comics.

Update: It appears that Telltale isn't working on A Wolf Among Us after all. Head of communications Job Stauffer said on Twitter: "I worry about people getting their hopes up in the wrong direction. Adam also voices Groot in our [Guardians of the Galaxy series]."

He continued: "We'd KILL to step back into that world [of The Wolf Among Us] some day and we know our fans would too."

As for Batman, a return to Telltale's take on The Dark Knight would be more than welcome. The first season left the door open for further adventures in Gotham during its December finale and the game's overall focus on the deductive nous of The Caped Crusader was a refreshing change from the action-heavy norm.

In IBTimes UK's review of the series' first episode we noted that despite technical hiccups and bizarre design choices, Telltale's Batman was easily worth a look thanks to stellar writing and to witness one of the best portrayals of Bruce Wayne, the man behind the cowl, outside of the comics.