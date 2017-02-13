Video footage has emerged online showing the chaotic moment a busy Wetherspoon's pub in Wiltshire descended into a mass brawl.

Dozens of grown men can be seen trying to apparently beat each other senseless at The Albany Palace in Trowbridge as music plays in the background in the early hours of Sunday morning (12 February).

A police officer was hit in the face and knocked to the ground as police battled to control revellers, while one person has since been charged with possessing a knife.

Truck driver Tommy Arkle, 21, who uploaded a video of the fight to Facebook, said the night got "way out of hand" – with police still trying to find out why the brawl began.

"The whole thing made my heart race," he told The Sun. "I had just come back from the bar when all of a sudden I heard shouting and then that was it.

"I think it just started between three guys, but then it turned into a free-for-all. There have been fights in the past there but nothing to this extreme.

"I managed to stay out of the way and just film it on my phone. You didn't know where to look because there was just so much going on."

He added: "One of my best mates was bottled, he wasn't even involved in the fight. Somehow he ended up getting caught up in it all on his way back from the bar.

"There was a lot of blood, and a big wound on the top of his forehead. Someone called for an ambulance, which arrived pretty quickly and he was taken to A&E at the Royal United Hospital.

"He's OK now, though."

The video has since been viewed online more than 500,000 times since it was uploaded on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said: "We completely condemn the action of a large number of people at our pub in Trowbridge. The incident caused distress to our staff and regular customers.

"The pub has never encountered an incident like this. We will work with the police to ensure that those involved are brought to justice."

Wiltshire Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward with information.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information regarding a disorder which occurred at The Albany Palace, Park Road, Trowbridge.

"Shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, February 12, a large fight broke out at the bar involving several people. Officers went into the premises to deal with the incident and a police officer was struck to the face. He was knocked to the ground but fortunately did not sustain any serious injury.

"Enquiries are on going to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Two men sustained injuries in the incident, one suffered a head injury which was dealt with by paramedics. Another man sustained bruising to his face.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the bar at the time of the incident. CCTV and other enquiries are underway."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Louis McCoy at Trowbridge police station on 101. Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details may be left anonymously if preferred.