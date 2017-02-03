Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu has been handed a four-month ban by FIFA for breach of contract. The Turkey international, who came out of the youth ranks at Karlsruher, was paid €100,000 after he agreed to sign for Trabzonspor in the future. However, he never joined the club, and extended his contract with Karlsruher instead.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against the 22-year-old after he appealed against the FIFA verdict and the ban will be set to motion with immediate effect. The midfielder will not be able to take part in Leverkusen's Champions League matches against Atletico Madrid and will also be suspended for the rest of the Bundesliga season. He is also banned from playing in Turkey's World Cup qualifying match at home against Finland in March.

"It's a heavy blow for Hakan, but also for us," Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said, as quoted by ESP N. "Although Bayer Leverkusen had nothing to do with the events in 2011, we are now being heavily punished. Now we're missing a very important player during a decisive part of the season."

"We obviously regret this decision, which we cannot follow in any way," Voller added.

Trabzonspor lodged their complaint with FIFA in April 2013 before the player agreed to join Wolfsburg. He moved to Leverkusen in 2014 and has been in brilliant form this season, scoring seven goals and assisting the same number in the process.

He was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, with the player stating that he would not have been able to turn down approaches from United and Barcelona.

"If there was offers like everyone I would be happy. It would be very hard to decline an offer. My job is open to anything, he told LigTV. "Barcelona and Manchester United are both big clubs."

Leverkusen are currently ninth in the table, seven points adrift of a top four spot and will miss the youngster as they look to qualify for the Champions League next season. They finished second in the group in Europe, ahead of Tottenham but behind leaders Monaco and will face Atletico in the round of 16 later this month.

.