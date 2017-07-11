Bayern Munich director general Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has refused to rule out the possibility of the club signing Manchester United target James Rodriguez from Real Madrid this summer.

Rodriguez, 25, has struggled for a first-team role under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu and is expected to move on this summer, three years on from his £71m arrival from Monaco. His departure is likely to be hastened by the arrival of Spain Under-21 international Dani Ceballos, who is widely expected to join Los Blancos from Real Betis.

Rodriguez has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, with the Independent reporting on Sunday the club remain deep in talks over his signing with Jose Mourinho keen bring him in to replace Wayne Rooney, who has returned to Everton. For now, the playmaker remains a Real Madrid player, although fresh reports from Colombia now suggest Carlo Ancelotti is eager to add him to his Bayern squad, with the German giants now said to be favourites to sign the former Monaco star ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and United.

Bayern have now refused to deny the latest reports, with Rumminegge telling Bild: "All of the options are open. But I won't talk about every rumour. It makes it more complicated and expensive."

According to Spanish daily AS, Zidane has asked Real to "accelerate" the departure of the Colombia international to make room for Ceballos, who was crowned the player of the tournament at the recent Under-21 European Championship in Poland.

The 20-year-old midfielder is expected to officially complete his move to the Spanish capital today after Betis president Angel Haro revealed the deal was "hours away" from completion on Monday. He will reportedly sign a six-year deal with the club.

United meanwhile had spent much of the summer in talks with Real – over another player in Alvaro Morata. Last week, however, United suddenly dropped their interest in the Spain international to instead sign Romelu Lukaku after the La Liga champions refused to budge of their £80m valuation of their striker.

While those talks may have fallen through, the Independent report that hasn't affected talks over Rodriguez.