Bayern Munich have been handed a significant injury boost ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie against Arsenal on Wednesday night (15 February), with Xabi Alonso thought to be fit to start at the Allianz Arena.

Alonso was subject to a real scare yesterday, when a collision with compatriot Javi Martinez left him clutching his right knee in pain. According to German publication Bild, the stylish Spanish veteran was unable to finish training and received attention from physios before being driven off the pitch in a golf cart.

Initially considered as a possible doubt to face Arsenal, Alonso now looks set to play after Bayern confirmed via their official Youtube channel that he was able to complete a full 75-minute session on Tuesday with no further pain or issue.

The influential 35-year-old, who is reportedly set to retire from professional football when his current contract expires at the end of the season, has featured 23 times for the reigning Bundesliga champions so far this term and recently chalked up his 800th professional career appearance during a 2-0 win at Ingolstadt.

While both Martinez and Alonso are available for that high-profile European clash against a very familiar foe, Jerome Boateng remains sidelined with a pectoral muscle injury suffered in December that later required surgery. The German defender, absent since a shock 3-2 defeat in Rostov, is said to have taken part in warm-up exercises with his teammates on Monday morning before reverting back to an individual training regime.

Franck Ribery also trained on his own as he bids to recover from a pulled thigh muscle picked up at the beginning of the month. The experienced winger was expected to be sidelined for approximately a fortnight and will play no part in the first meeting with Arsenal after missing league matches against Schalke and Ingolstadt.