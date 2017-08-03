Former Arsenal player Paul Mariner believes Bayern Munich's wantaway midfielder Renato Sanches could end up joining Liverpool this summer.

The 19-year-old joined the Bavarians just last summer from Benfica for a fee of €35m (£31.3m, $41m) following an impressive showing in Euro 2016.

However, Sanches found game time hard to come across at the Allianz Arena during the 2016/17 season, having only made 17 appearances in the Bundesliga, with only six starts.

The Portuguese midfielder has since been linked with a host of a clubs this summer after Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed the club would be willing to let Sanches depart permanently if an interested party met their asking price of €48m (£43m, $56m).

Premier League champions Chelsea appeared to be one of the clubs interested in his services, with Rummenigge confirming their interest recently.

However, Mariner believes Sanches has more chances of ending up at Liverpool, due to the greater likelihood of potential first team action at Anfield.

"No, not yet, I don't think so," Mariner told ESPN FC regarding a possible Sanches move to Chelsea, as quoted on The Express. "I think it would be a bit too much for him."

"I think if he goes to Chelsea he just goes into the rotation. That's not what he wants. He's a fantastic player this kid, a young player, a sensational player. I think that he may end up at Liverpool."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was said to have entered the race for Sanches after the club called off their long pursuit of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita. The Portuguese, however, is still a fine alternative as the Reds look to reinforce their midfield.