Film critic Barry Norman has died aged 83, his family have confirmed. A statement from his daughters Samantha and Emma said that the journalist and former BBC presenter died in his sleep on Friday (30 June).

They called him a "remarkable" man and added: "He had a great life, a wonderful marriage and an enviable career.

"He leaves behind a family who adore him and a great roster of friends who love him too. We will miss him more than we can say."

Curtis Brown, his agent, described him as "the defining voice of film criticism and insightful interviewing of screen legends from both sides of the camera".

Stephen Fry was among a number of celebrities that paid tribute to Norman via Twitter. "Sad to hear of Barry Norman's departure," he said. "A film critic and a provider of fine pickled onions. That's a good life."

Mark Kermode, the Observer's chief film critic, wrote: "Watching Barry Norman review films was a pleasure, an education, and an inspiration. Wit, knowledge and wry enthusiasm. He was the master."

Born in London in 1933, Norman was the son of film director Leslie Norman and Elizabeth Norman. Upon finishing school, he chose not to attend university and dived straight into a journalism career.

He then hosted the BBC's "Film..." programme from 1972 for 26 years and was the show's longest running presenter. He also frequently wrote for the Guardian and the Daily Mail.

In that time, Norman interviewed many of the film industry's biggest names and became synonymous with his catchphrase, "And why not?"

Norman received numerous awards for his contribution to film and was honoured with a CBE in 1998. A number of fans also paid tribute to Norman via Twitter.