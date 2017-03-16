At least 10 people were injured following a huge explosion from the crater of the mount Etna volcano in Sicily on 16 March.

The injured were hit by the lava, boiling rocks and steam erupting from the volcano, but none of them are in critical condition. Six are being treated at local hospitals in Catania and Acireale, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the explosion could be seen from Catania and nearby towns at the bottom of the mountain. While earth tremors continue to be felt, there were no disruption to car or air traffic nor to the skiers who enjoy Etna's snowy slopes.

A BBC crew and tourists were caught up in the explosion, according to the account of BBC News science correspondent Rebecca Morelle, who reported the ordeal on her social media account.

"Many injured – some head injuries, burns, cuts and bruises," she wrote. "Volcanologist said most dangerous incident experience in his 30-year career".

Morelle added that among the injured was a 78-year-old woman who was very close to the source of the explosion, but safely got away.

She said that the BBC team reported some cuts, bruises and burns but were doing ok despite the scare. Morelle called it a "reminder of how dangerous and unpredictable volcanoes can be – everyone had a lucky escape" and "not an experience I ever, ever want to repeat".

Europe's most active volcano had a minor eruption on 27 February and has been releasing lava flows in the past few days in what volcanologist called a phase of "Strombolian eruptions" on Etna's south-eastearn side, in reference to Sicily's other active volcano, the Stromboli, which periodically ejects eruptions small to medium in volume.