The BBC's disclosure of its highest earners has revealed how many starts from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds take home more than £150,000 ($195,435) per year.

The list includes Radio 2 and Radio One 1Xtra DJ Trevor Nelson (up to £299,000), the deputy political editor for BBC News John Pienaar (up to £199,000) and EastEnders actress Tameka Empson (up to £199,000).

The news comes just a day after comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry told MPs that media watchdog OfCom was practising "fake diversity" with its targets.

"Ofcom say they will set the BBC targets for on screen diversity but will not set targets for diversity behind the camera. They suggest that as long as we have a BAME person on the TV screen, giving the appearance of diversity, then it is absolutely OK. This is fake diversity," he said.

"It's all very well to keep saying – 'Look, this show has a black supporting artist, or an Asian antagonist, or a gay lead': but who was the cinematographer, the editor, the director, the producer or the commissioner? If the pickers and deciders remain the same –then nothing has really changed.

He added: "Now I love Ofcom and I am sure they believe with all their heart that behind the camera is just as important as on screen. But much as I love them the fact of the matter is – what gets measured gets done."

Culture minister Matt Hancock, in response to Henry's speech, said: "Broadcasting must represent the whole nation. Broadcasting has a special responsibility to ensure every diverse voice from every part and every community of our great nation is represented, literally and figuratively. Broadcasting can and should celebrate the bonds that tie us together."

Tony Hall, the Director General of the BBC, said the broadcaster is more diverse than the rest of industry and civil service.

"We have set the most stretching targets in the industry for on-air diversity and we've made progress, but we recognise there is more to do and we are pushing further and faster than any other broadcaster," he said.

"At the moment, of the talent earning over £150,000, two thirds are men and one third are women. We've set a clear target for 2020: we want all our lead and presenting roles to be equally divided between men and women. And it's already having an impact.

"If you look at those on the list who we have hired or promoted in the last three years, 60% are women and nearly a fifth come from a BAME background.

"Meeting our goal on this is going to have a profound impact not just on the BBC, but the whole media industry. It's going to change the market for talent in this country."