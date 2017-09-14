Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has reiterated his backing for Brexit and urged Prime Minister Theresa May to "get on with" pulling the UK out of the European Union. "The people voted and they have to get on with it. Suddenly, it's like 'oh well, we don't like that vote'," the pop star told BBC Newsnight on 13 September.

He added: "What do you mean you don't like that vote? You've had that vote. This is what won, let's get on with it." In a reference to arch-Remain campaigner and fellow musician Bob Geldof, Starr said: "I didn't vote - I was out of the country. I would've voted for Brexit. Yeah, I would've voted to get out. But don't tell Bob Geldof."

He continued: "It's a great move. I think, you know, to be in control of your own country is a good move."

The drummer revealed he backed Brexit last year because the EU was a "shambles". Starr said he originally thought the EU was a good idea.

But he also said: "We're all stuck with people who want to make arrangements for their own country and don't think for the other countries.

"Britain should be out and get back on its own feet."

Starr's latest comments come a week after Michael Caine reiterated that he backed Brexit as he'd "rather be master of my own fate".

The Oscar-winning film star said: "Up until I was 20, I thought Luxembourg was a radio station. I didn't even know it was a country and now Juncker is running my country - and he doesn't seem to like us."