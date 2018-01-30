She celebrated turning 24 this week at an intimate gathering without boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, but Georgina Rodriguez is yearning for a male member of her glam squad according to Instagram.

The aspiring model – who boasts 3.5m followers on Instagram – shared a cosy snap with her male pal Kley Kafe, who is a hair and makeup pro.

The snap shows a made up Rodriguez wearing a dramatic makeup look of smoky eyes, contoured cheeks and nude lips while rocking a thigh-grazing black satin dressing gown.

Her raven hair is slicked back into a ponytail as the creator of the look, Kafe, stands behind her, also in all-black. The pair are standing outdoors in the shot and are surrounded by pretty olive trees with a Buddha statue seen in the background.

She captioned the post: "So beautiful @kleykafe is leaving me for my birthday ."

Her fans were quick to comment on the snap, with many being protective of Ronaldo's girlfriend of two years. One person wrote: "Oi get off Ronaldo's woman dw Ron I got ur back."

While someone else said: "Cristiano I think she moved on."

A third added: "What a beautiful woman ! Cristiano should show more love to her (I mean in ig) like she does to him. She deserves."

Others praised the star, with someone else writing: "You are beautiful, you are smart, you are kind and perfect ❤."

Ronaldo, who welcomed a daughter named Alana Martina with Rodriguez in November, was visibly absent from his girlfriend's birthday posts involving pictures of her and loved ones.

Not mentioning her new family of four children with the Real Madrid player, the former shop assistant posted alongside birthday snaps of her party: "Good morning my people! Today on my birthday, I want to thank everyone for loving me, supporting me and accompanying me one more year of my life. I still have to celebrate with many other special people for me ... ❤️"

Rodriguez opened up about her relationship with Ronaldo in an interview with iHola! towards the end of last year, telling the Spanish magazine that they have a "really nice relationship."