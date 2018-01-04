Selena Gomez is threatening to break the internet with her first Instagram photo of 2018, which features her posing like a professional model in a new campaign for fashion brand Coach.

The Wolves hitmaker looks flawless as she gazes into the camera while wearing a slinky lace-trimmed satin minidress, shouldering a leather jacket.

The key accessory of the shot was the beautiful handbag from Coach's 2018 collection, which retails at £495 and was at front and centre.

Gomez, 25, is also seen wearing a lot of delicate silver jewellery while sporting a fresh-faced make-up look and her dark hair tied back into ponytail.

She captioned it: "A New Year's first just for you guys- I'm so excited to reveal my new @Coach campaign. #CoachSS18 #CoachNY".

The snap has gained over 4 million likes in a day, and sent her followers into a frenzy.

One person wrote: "Looking gorgeous" while someone else said: "You're so so so beautiful @selenagomez".

A third added: "You look very beautiful and innocent at the same time".

Gomez's first picture of herself for 2018 comes after a testing 2017. Not only did she break up with The Weeknd after nearly a year of dating, but she had to undergo a kidney transplant because of her lupus.

Her friend Francia Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez, with the singer explaining the situation in a lengthy Instagram post back in September.

It included: "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.

"I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery."

Gomez has since made a full recovery and rekindled her romance with her long-time on/off boyfriend Justin Bieber. The pair rang in the New Year together in Mexico and have remained inseparable since returning to Los Angeles, being spotted leaving a workout session together on Wednesday (3 January) in West Hollywood.