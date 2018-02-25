Michelle Keegan has wowed her loyal Instagram following with her latest show-stopping snap.

The 30-year-old Our Girl actress shared a photo of herself in a stylish light pink blouse featuring black bows and a deep-V neckline which showed off her cleavage.

She paired the feminine top with a pair of high-waisted blue jeans and wore her long dark hair in tousled curls with a flawless, bronzed makeup look complete with a flick of eyeliner.

Keegan's latest fashion-forward snap was aimed to promote her new range with online shopping website Very.

She captioned the shot: "Happy Sunday! NEW items have dropped in my Very collection! Check them out! @veryuk ."

Fans went wild over the snap, with one person commenting: "Beautiful lady," while someone else said: "Looking stunning as usual michelle, loving the hair-do xxx❤❤"

A third added: "You are so stunning! always looking to you for inspiration ."

Keegan's latest post comes as her husband of three years, Mark Wright, was shamelessly mocked by fans after interviewing Sir Elton John with a slight American accent on Extra TV.

The former Towie star, 31, from Essex, has been taking over Hollywood as an entertainment correspondent for the US show in LA, and appears to have picked up a new twang.

One amused fan tweeted: "Just watched @MarkWright_ interview with Sir Elton. Mark's accent had me in stitches, what a P***! Ashamed of your Essex roots Mark?! Shouldn't change who you are!"

A second viewer wrote: "What the actual f*** @MarkWright_ I love his Essex accent, what's going on here," while another said: "Watching USA tv hear this voice and it's Mark Wright. Fair play to him changing his voice 2 make it in the USA but it sounds wierd [sic]."