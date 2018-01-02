ðŸ¤¸ðŸ»â€â™‚ï¸ A post shared by Georgina RodrÃ­guez (@georginagio) on Jan 2, 2018 at 6:27am PST

She gave birth to her first child, baby Alana Martina, with boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo on 12 November, but Georgina Rodriguez is already back into shape less than two months later.

The 22-year-old aspiring model showcased her trim physique in a grey Calvin Klein sports bra teamed with matching leggings as she performed a movement on a piece of gym equipment.

Going make-up free while wearing her long raven hair in a plait down her back, the new mother surprised her 3.1 million fans with her enviably flat stomach and toned legs as she worked out at a gym in Madrid.

One follower commented: "The spanish lara croft" as another put: "she had a baby a month ago and already looks better than me".

A third added: "It takes sacrifice to look like that! Beautiful".

Rodriguez's latest post comes as her boyfriend of over a year and a half, Portugal international Ronaldo, shared a loved-up snap of the couple celebrating New Year's Eve in his home place of Madeira.

The picture shows Rodriguez, a former shop assistant, cuddling into Ronaldo with her hair scraped back into a ponytail while she sports a slick of red lipstick.

The Real Madrid star wears a crisp white shirt in the photo, in which he simply captioned with a love heart, and sent fans wild with over 5m likes thus far. One fan commented: "Super couplé CR7" as another said: "Beautiful couple get married".

Rodriguez recently opened up about the couple's relationship to iHola! magazine, stating that they are "better than ever". She also said: "Cristiano and I have a very nice relationship."

She also spoke of the couple's life as parents, revealing: "Children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug them and kiss them, take care of them and be aware of everything. So all day!"