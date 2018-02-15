Ruby Mae rarely shares an insight into her high-profile relationship with Spurs and England footballer Dele Alli, but couldn't help but show off the hundreds of roses she received on Valentine's Day.

The stunning British-born model, 22, posted a video onto her Instagram stories of the endless white and red roses she was presumably given by her boyfriend of two years.

Seeming in awe of the colossal bouquet, Ruby posted the clip with a heart doodle in a nod to Alli's efforts.

It was back to work the next day for the rising star – who can be regularly seen on e-commerce websites Pretty Little Thing and In The Style – as she uploaded a close-up snap in an ACDC sweater.

The smouldering photo was captioned with a unicorn emoji and aimed to focus on her glamorous makeup look of false lashes and flushed cheeks, created by MUA Sophia Nicole.

Her 48.9K fans were quick to comment on the shot, with one person writing: "So you're so beautiful," while someone else said: "You are a fox."

A third added: "Stunning ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Ruby, a 5'9" model signed to Boss Model Management in Manchester, has grown from strength-to-strength in her career after starting out as a lingerie model. She now works for big brands including Missguided and The Couture Club.

The star was first pictured with Alli in April 2016 holding hands and grinning from ear to ear on a date in London.

The loved up couple have also been spotted on holiday several times, including Ibiza, along with a string of London dinner dates.

Ruby shared more pictures with Alli on her social media accounts earlier on in the relationship, but the couple have become increasingly private since his star has risen, with the footballer never posting romantic snaps with his girlfriend. She did, however, post two snaps of herself and Alli over the Christmas period, proving they're stronger than ever.