Ruby Mae has blown followers away with her latest Instagram shots showcasing her flawless makeup, despite her boyfriend Dele Alli's sex tape scandal.

The 22-year-old model – who has been dating Tottenham Hotspur player Alli for two years – puts on her best pose as she flaunts a bronzed, dewy makeup look completely with a false set of lashes, nude lipstick and defined brows.

She wears a Givenchy slogan tee and wears her raven hair in tousled curls around her shoulders, ensuring full focus is on her beautifully made-up face.

Simply captioning the post: "Today," it was met with a slew of comments from her 44,000 following.

One person wrote: "Just perfect @rubymae3223 ❤️❤️❤️," while another said: "You are a very beautiful Girl ❤️."

A third added: "You are unreal woman ."

Others were not so nice, and were commenting on an alleged sex tape of Alli with a female that was not Ruby.

One follower commented: "Wait did dele cheat on her or was that her in the vid," as another said: "Everyone knows that wasn't her in the vid so stop that rude comments."

The midfielder, 21, has been embroiled in fresh controversy after his iCloud was hacked by a reported Liverpool supporter. A sex tape featuring Alli was later leaked online.

Alli was slammed after he was booked for diving in a dramatic 2-2 draw against the Reds, with home supporters expressing their anger at his actions with raucous jeers.

Social media users believe that one Liverpool fan took his anger one step further by leaking an intimate clip of the player after hacking his iCloud.

Twitter has erupted with opinions on the tape, with one person writing: "The Dele Alli vid wasn't even peak he just looked like an excited virgin. There's no such thing as embarrassment on 100k a week anyway. Give me 100k a week and I'll put out a sextape every Monday."

As someone else said: "Fair play to the Liverpool fanbase. 5pm: Dele Alli dives against Liverpool. 11pm: Liverpool fans hack his iCloud and release his sex tape."

Alli was first pictured with Boss Model Management star Ruby in April 2016 where they were holding hands and grinning from ear to ear on a date in London. They have also been spotted on holiday several times, at Ibiza, alongside a string of London dinner dates over the past two years and spent Christmas 2017 together.