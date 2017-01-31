Disney has released the final trailer for upcoming live-action reboot Beauty And The Beast, starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson and while it leaves little to the imagination in terms of story, it certainly proves that fans of the animated classic are in for a treat with this one. Turning the nostalgia up to 11, the studio offers up the last glimpse at the movie and it certainly looks magical...

Not only are we introduced to a bookish Belle, her protective father and other aspects that seem similar to the beloved original, the clip also offers up a better look at Luke Evans' Gaston as he admires himself in a mirror. It seems safe to say, the Welsh actor is going to be perfect in the role. Additionally, the trailer depicts fan favourite scenes seemingly lifted straight from the 1991 version – including the wolf attack in the snow, candlestick Lumiere's 'Be Our Guest' performance, the titular pair sipping soup straight from the bowls and the iconic ballroom dance.

It also finally reveals Ariana Grande and John Legend's title single from the reboot's soundtrack.

The final look may give a lot away when it comes to the reboot's plot but in fairness, most are probably familiar with "the tale as old as time" anyway. For those who aren't aware however, Beauty And The Beast centres around a young woman, who volunteers to be the prisoner of a princely beast in exchange for her father's freedom.

Despite her initial fears, the castle's jovial staff – or more accurately, the ornaments and furniture – soon put her at ease and convince her to try see the beast for the kind man he is rather than be blinded by the aggressive nature he's adopted.

The Huntsman: Winter's War writer Evan Spiliotopoulos and The Perks Of Being A Wallflower author Stephen Chbosky wrote the screenplay for this interpretation of the well-known fairy tale, working from Linda Woolverton's original script. Directed by Bill Condon (Dreamgirls) and featuring new songs composed by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, Beauty And The Beast is scheduled to reach both UK and US screens on 17 March 2017.

