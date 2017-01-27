With the eagerly-anticipated release date fast approaching, Disney is rolling out plenty of promotional material for its upcoming live-action take on animated classic Beauty And The Beast, such as clips and music-based announcements. Now, the studio has unveiled a set of stunning motion posters that allow fans a glimpse at all of the characters set to feature in the movie, from Emma Watson's Belle to Ewan McGregor's Lumiere.

Sir Ian McKellen can also be seen as Cogsworth in the energetic artwork, as can Emma Thompson as Mrs Potts and Luke Evans as villain Gaston. Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Plumette, Stanley Tucci's Cadenza, Audra McDonald's Garderobe, Josh Gad's LeFou and Kevin Kline's Maurice also got their own animated posters, which debuted at the same time as the others. (You can check them out by following this Twitter thread).

While most of us may already know what the "tale as old as time" will entail, for those who aren't too familiar with the material, Beauty And The Beast centres around a young woman, who volunteers to be the prisoner of a princely beast in exchange for her father's freedom. Despite her initial fears, the castle's jovial staff soon put her at ease and convince her to try to see the beast for the kind man he can be rather than the aggressive nature he's come to adopt.

Judging from the trailers seen so far, the new version will be very faithful to the 1991 animated movie. The Huntsman: Winter's War writer Evan Spiliotopoulos and The Perks Of Being A Wallflower author Stephen Chbosky wrote the screenplay for this interpretation of the well-known fairy tale, working from Linda Woolverton's original script.

Directed by Bill Condon (Dreamgirls) and featuring new songs composed by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, Beauty And The Beast is scheduled to reach both UK and US screens on 17 March 2017.

