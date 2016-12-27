A bespoke bed manufacturer has issued a warning on its website telling customers not to use its products after the death of a baby. Sheffield-based Playtime Beds applied to cease trading following the death of the seven-month-old at a property in York on 3rd November 2016.

On its website, Playtime Beds says affected products include children's cots, twin beds, bunk beds, cabin beds, high sleepers, triple beds and quadruple beds made since approximately 2011. Use of the beds "could lead to risks to children such as asphyxiation or strangulation, falling, entrapment or crushing".

The statement warns customers: "until such time that they are able to determine which bed and extras you purchased, you stop using the bed immediately either for sleep or play, and ensure that children in particular do not climb, sleep in it or play in or on it".

North Yorkshire Police are conducting an investigation into the death of the baby alongside South Yorkshire Trading Standards.

A police spokesman told the Mirror: "We are investigating the sudden death of a seven-month-old at a property in Melrosegate, York. Police would appeal to customers of Playtime Beds that if they have ever had any safety concerns or a child has suffered an injury as a result of the design of the bed, then please contact us."

A 35-year-old man, believed to be Playtime Beds company boss Craig Williams, was interviewed by police under caution and is helping police with their enquiries. It is still unclear how many of the beds have been sold but the Mirror reports it could run into the thousands.

Sheffield Trading Standards are advising anyone who is concerned about the beds to call the Citizens Advice Bureau on 03454 040506. Additionally North Yorkshire Police are asking anyone whose child may have been injured by the beds to call 101 and transfer to North Yorkshire Police, quoting reference 12160199607.