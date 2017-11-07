Liam Payne just dropped his hot new single Bedroom Floor and guess what... Bella Thorne stars in it – cosying up to the One Director alum in skimpy lingerie and barely-there outfits.

The English crooner looked intense in the music video while a scantily-clad Thorne appeared to struggle with relationship issues, stealing attention at the same time with her smouldering looks.

Since being shared on social media and YouTube, the video has unsurprisingly raked in millions of views and raving messages.

What begins as a steamy moment – with Thorne sharing bedroom-scenes with Payne – soon progresses into a lover's tiff between the actress and her on-screen boyfriend in the later part of the video. The scarlet-haired star grapples with her lover and kicks him out, only to reunite later for some steamy love-making.

At the end though, a heartbroken Thorne is seen tossing her disloyal boyfriend's clothes off the bedroom floor and into the swimming pool. All this while, Payne – who many believe to be the voice of her conscience – sings along, "You said it was over... But your clothes say different on my bedroom floor."

Fans have instantly taken a liking to the arresting music video, with many raving about the Blended actress.

"Omg Bella looks freaking incredible and omg Liam omg looks so hot," a YouTube viewer shared in the comments section. Another gushed, "He's so handsome and Bella is gorgeous AF."

And looks like it's not just the star power but the story depicted in the music video as well that has impressed fans of the 24-year-old singer.

"I absolutely love this, because I get what Bella Thorne is going through – her emotions about being alone..." one fan shared, adding, "This was interesting because Liam was Bella's conscience, telling her what to do with her emotions, instead of her doing something stupid."

Both Payne and the Famous In Love actress shared teasers on their Instagram accounts.

In fact, the singer – whose single is believed to be about his girlfriend Cheryl – even thanked his fans following the release of the music video.