Bella Hadid reportedly feels that her close friend Selena Gomez "stabbed" her in the back as the Same Old Love singer and her former boyfriend The Weeknd were pictured locking lips and cuddling right outside a local hotspot in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday (10 January).

According to HollywoodLife, the 20-year-old model thinks Gomez could have given her a heads up before flaunting her romance with the Starboy singer during their "intimate dinner date" at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

"Bella [Hadid] feels like she's been stabbed in the back," a source told the gossip website.

"She just doesn't understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see. She's also surprised how easily The Weeknd has moved on. It's only been two months. This is all very hurtful."

Hours after the pair was pictured flaunting their PDA, Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, according to Elle.

However, sources told E! News that The Weeknd and Gomez went public with their display of affection for each other as they do not care if everyone knows about their relationship.

"[The Weeknd] always had a thing for Selena," a source told E! News. "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before."

"They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other."

The Weeknd is the first man Gomez has been spotted kissing since her rehab stint. And the same goes for The Weeknd following his split from longtime girlfriend Hadid in November. The Weekend and Hadid dated for two years.