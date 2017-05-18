Her claim to fame was dancing topless in a music video, so Emily Ratajkowski proved that she still loves to showcase some sexy moves if her latest Instagram offering is anything to go by.

The 25-year-old model – who became a household name after appearing in Robin Thicke's music video for Blurred Lines – was enjoying a glamorous evening at the opening ceremony of the 70th annual ceremony of the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Despite wowing on the red carpet in a show-stopping champagne nude gown by Twinset alongside fellow model Bella Hadid in a similar coloured gown by Alexandre Vauthier, the famous friends decided to change into more comfortable clothing for their private after party.

In a clip watched nearly two million times so far, Hadid, 20, is seen provocatively dancing with Ratajkowski and even jokingly touches her breasts before the pair start giggling. Also dancing in the shot is Stephen Baldwin's model daughter Hailey, also 20, who looked a stark contrast from earlier in the night by changing out of her royal blue Twinset gown into a baggy grey hoodie.

The catwalk stunners appeared to be frolicking on a boat in the night-time, which doesn't seem unlikely given they're in one of the most famous resort towns on the French Riviera.

The video appeared to have delighted their fans, with one Instagram user commenting; "What a combination" as another commented on Hadid's boob-grabbing: "Can't blame her. I'd be all over that".

She loves me @bellahadid @haileybaldwin A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

A third put: "Can you blame her for doing that?" as someone else wrote: "YES! People tell you to dance but you'll end up touching everywhere".

Some weren't so approving of the clip, with another adding: "I've never cringed so much in my life!!!"

ðŸ˜ˆðŸ˜ˆ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Hadid, who is the younger sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid, posted a shot of the trio on her own personal Instagram page with the caption: "Couple ladies on a boat". While Hadid and Ratajkowski somewhat coordinated in off-shoulder tops and skinny jeans, Baldwin went for a black strappy top and jeans, losing the oversized hoody for the glamorous, unofficial photoshoot.

Couple ladies on a boat ðŸ¤¤ðŸ’“ðŸŒ¸ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 17, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, which began yesterday (17 May), will go on until 28 May. Spanish film director and screenwriter Pedro Almodovar has been selected as the President of the Jury for the festival with Italian actress Monica Bellucci hosting the opening and closing ceremonies.

Ismael's Ghosts, directed by French director Arnaud Desplechin, has been selected as the opening film for the festival.