Bella Hadid has done a risqué cover shoot for Dsection Magazine in order to fulfil the dreams of the people who are suffering from chronic illness. Though the cause sounds noble, her daring phootshoot has set pulses racing as she posed naked wearing what looked like a towel for the magazine cover.

The 20-year-old looked stunning in the black and white photo as she combed her hair to a topknot pony while stretching the shirt to the bottom in order to cover her modesty.

"@dsectionmagazine cover supporting a special project with Terra dos Sonhos, a non-for-profit to fulfil the dreams of the young and elderly diagnosed with chronic illnesses shirts for donations on sale soon x spreading a message of love, inspiration, and hope in achieving your biggest goals, irrespective of circumstances, constraints and limitations," she captioned the photo which has since been liked by more than 430,000 of her Instagram followers.

"You are so beautiful but your security and confidence it's all. That's what I like to me of you. Thanks for makes my days better only with one photo, for show us your life," one fan praised her beauty and the good cause. "What a very beautiful young lady," added another.

The model and her sister Gigi Hadid are hugely popular among the fashion circle but recently there were rumours that the sisters are getting competitive. "Most of the time our markets are completely different and if we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we're both happy for each other," Bella told Harper's Bazaar Arabia's October issue. "There are enough jobs in the world for both of us."