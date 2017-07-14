Bella Hadid is currently enjoying some time off from the catwalks and is instead parading her model physique on holiday in Mykonos, Greece.

The 20-year-old is currently soaking up the sun's rays with fellow model and superstar Kendall Jenner, 21, and hasn't been shy about showcasing her runway-ready physique on Instagram during the break.

Just yesterday (13 July), Bella drove her followers wild with a white bikini shower snap on a luxury superyacht, and today she's shared a picture of herself climbing out of a swimming pool wearing a sporty khaki bikini.

The background setting is unmistakably Greece with the white flat-roofed houses and hilly scenery, but it was Bella's washboard stomach and flawless complexion that stole the show.

Captioning the sunset photo: "Glow" it has amassed close to 1 million likes in 18 hours.

Her 14 million followers commented in their droves, with one putting: "Flawless." Another wrote: "You're beautiful". A third added: "Amazing Body."

Bella's holiday partner Kendall has so far remained quiet on social media while on the trip, and instead appears to be shunning her phone for some down time.

The friends and Victoria's Secret models were seen on board a private vessel in Mykonos earlier this week after making appearances at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

Both Bella and Kendall featured heavily on the runways, including Christian Dior's Fall show, before heading to Los Angeles, attending Wireless Festival and London Pride in the UK and now a break in Greece.

Bella, who is the younger sister of supermodel Gigi, has been signed to IMG Models since 2014 and recently revealed her secret to looking so glamorous on and off the red carpet in a chat with Vogue.

She said: "I'm lucky to have the best glam team! My make-up artist Naoko Scintu and my hairstylist Jen Atkin truly have the best energy and we always have the best time creating looks together. We mostly listen to hip hop when we're getting ready – Drake is nearly always in the playlist."