Since coming out as bisexual in 2016, Bella Thorne has been pretty candid about her crushes, especially those on women. In a recent interview with StyleCaster, the You Get Me actress expanded on the female celebrities she found hot, the most recent addition being former Fifth Harmony band member Camila Cabello.

"I think she's so hot," Thorne said. "I just saw her at a party the other night, but she was with a guy, so I wasn't gonna hit on her because she was with a date."

The 19-year-old has a similar opinion of Kristen Stewart as well. "I'm like, 'Please'. She's so hot. Oh. My. God. You put on those f*****g Converse, girl. You put on that rock shirt, and you come to mommy. I literally love Kristen Stewart."

However, one female celebrity who seems to be a constant on Thorne's list is Demi Lovato. The actress describes the singer as an amazing, beautiful person "inside and out". Her views on the Sorry, Not Sorry singer echo those expressed in a Maxim interview from October 2016 in which she called Lovato "a pretty toasty woman".

Despite her open interest in dating women, Thorne believes it is more difficult finding romance with someone of the same sex. "It's so hard. I can't tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers. I'm just so confused when a girl talks to me," she said.

"Girls can be very flirtatious, so I don't want to make a move, and then you be like, 'Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don't roll that way'.

"Then it's so awkward. So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort," she added.

From her experience, Thorne opines that it is more difficult for women in the industry to have same-sex romances. "A lot of girls are not out, especially if they're in the industry, which is most of the people that I know. Then they're, like, 'Oh, no. We can't date. We can hook up'. I'm like, 'I don't hook up with people. I'm not gonna just waste my time here. I want a relationship," she stated.