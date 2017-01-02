Bella Thorne might have had a tumultuous year after breaking up with her boyfriend Tyler Posey, which was followed by romance rumours with singer Charlie Puth that reportedly did not last long. But all the drama did not seem to have stopped the Disney actress from ringing in the New Year with a sweet kiss from her friend Kyra Santoro.

Sharing the adorable picture of her kissing Santoro on a beach by the bonfire on New Year's Eve, the teenaged star wrote, "Everyone needs a friendly #newyears kiss."

According to reports, Thorne has been vacationing in the Bahamas and at the stroke of midnight she locked lips with Santoro.

Before the New Year's kiss, the 19-year-old had shared another photo along with her friend that was captioned "Moments before it was #2017!!!"

Recently, Throne had confirmed that she was bisexual on Twitter. The Famous In Love actress has been in the news as well for her alleged romance with Puth. The duo sparked rumours when they were spotted getting cosy on a beach in Miami on 18 December. Unfortunately things did not last long between the two, as the We Don't Talk Anymore singer launched a Twitter rant slamming Thorne for being involved in a love triangle with him and Posey.

"She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me." The 25-year-old singer said and added, "I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way."

Responding to the accusations, the model fired back and said, "Charlie and I were hanging out..he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter."

If rumours are to be believed, the Shake It Up actress has moved on from all the relationship drama that followed her breakup with the Teen Wolf star, Posey.

"Bella is happy that the drama of her breakup and her moment with Charlie has come and gone. She is realizing that she needs some time to be single and she knows she rushed out of a relationship with Gregg Sulkin, 24, to get right back into one with Tyler and that was not the best of ideas," a source had told Hollywood Life.