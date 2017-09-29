Bella Thorne has done it again as she set pulses racing by sharing yet another sensuous photo on Instagram. The former Disney star stripped naked for a magazine cover and fans could not stop gushing about her beauty.

However, this time, the actress tried to send the message of body positivity through her "untouched'' GQ magazine cover. Thorne looked flawless in the photo where she posed in her birthday suit while wearing a pair of black strappy high heels.

The 19-year-old claimed that she asked the magazine to not to airbrush her photo in order to send a noble message to her followers about doubting their own body. "I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human," she said in the lengthy post.

"You might look at this photo and think oh shush Bella, but just know every time someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. Honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone," she added.

The Famous in Love actress also urged fans that they shouldn't be ashamed of their body and rather be proud of it. "As a public persona you know naturally that every time you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But fuck it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not f*****g PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT."