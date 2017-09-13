Bella Thorne has been a great fan of posting provocative pictures and proving she still has the game, the Disney alum took to Instagram to share some tantalizing shots in a barely-there top.

Showing off her wild side, Thorne posed in a white lace bralette for a couple of racy Instagram stories, which she shared with her 16 million followers.

While the Famous In Love star kept the rest of her ensemble – featuring a patterned shirt and baggy pants – subtle, her lingerie-style top was just enough to grab eyeballs on the picture-sharing site.

With both her hands poised on her headphone, the 19-year-old actress raised her leg up in the air while sticking her tongue out in the image, adding to the sex appeal.

In a second snap, however, the former Disney star showed off her supermodel skills with a hands-in-the-pocket pose.

Apart from showcasing Thorne's carefree style, the eye-popping images also revealed a messy look for the actress, who is nowadays wearing her hair in a vibrant red colour. The actress also rocked a pair of killer boots with her steamy attire in the pictures.

However, for fans of the Shake It Up actress, the racy uploads are nothing new. In fact, Thorne has even received much flak over her dramatic transformation from the Disney fans online. Of late, though, there's another controversy brewing for the teen star.

Having been cast alongside big names such as Kit Harington, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, and Susan Sarandon in The Life and Death of John F. Donovan, Thorne's acting capabilities were recently questioned on Twitter.

In fact, the film's director Xavier Dolan was asked to "uncast" Thorne. But not the one to give in to random critics, Dolan shot back at the haters saying, "Make your own films, and leave me the f**k alone."