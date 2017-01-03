Ben Affleck has faced harsh criticism for his public breakups, bad boy image as well as box-office failures. Now, the actor-turned-director has opened up about his past mistakes and how he turned his life around.

Affleck, 44, in an interview with the Guardian , said that he "flailed around for a few years" after getting famous.

"I'd always had a strong idea about my values and the direction I wanted to be headed in, then I ran into getting famous and it totally spun me around," the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star said.

"When you're a young man in your 20s, part of that is making mistakes and learning from them. I just made those in front of everybody, rather than privately."

"There's stuff I look back on and kind of cringe at but I always tried to treat other people well. My parents imbued that in me and the mistakes I made were mostly just of the embarrassing kind," he added.

Affleck said that his life turned around after he married Jennifer Garner and welcomed their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 7, and Sam, 4. Affleck and Garner announced their split in June of 2015 after ten years of marriage. According to reports, the duo has been co-parenting their children and is living in the same house. Moreover, the two have not filed for divorce yet.

According to Affleck, becoming a father "makes you see the world differently."

Affleck has come to terms with living under the media spotlight but is still protective over his children's privacy.

"I'm at peace with paying my own price, what I'm not at peace with is when it invades on my kids' space and time. They didn't make any bargains. I try to shelter them as best I can. That's my only real gripe.