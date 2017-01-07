Ben Affleck was recently spotted with a mystery woman on a lunch date, sparking rumours that the actor may have moved on from his separated wife.

The Batman actor reportedly was on a sushi lunch date on Thursday( 5 January). Daily Mail reported that the duo was seen strolling after the date. The website claims that the mystery blonde is Elizabeth Weaver, the founder of boutique care giving service Concierge Nursing Care, which offers 24-hour medical in-home detox care, including "sober companion support" for patients recovering from addiction.

Media reports speculate that the 44-year-old Gone Girl actor may have asked for a 'detox service' from her organisation. Weaver has "worked with the most high profile clients in Los Angeles and New York City over the past decade," claims Page Six.

In the pictures, the father of three appeared bloated and grey. He was dressed in grey trousers, and a bomber jacket.

The actor reportedly has a history of alcohol addiction, which was said to be a major cause behind Ben and Jen's separation in 2014. The former Hollywood couple is yet to file for their divorce officially. Off late, they were being spotted together on dates and family vacations, triggering speculations that they may have renewed their vows.

The couple is reportedly spending as much time as possible with their three children Violet, 10, Seraphina, 7, and Samuel, 4. Recently during an interview with Extra, the actor said that he will discourage his children to take up acting as a profession. "I wouldn't allow them to do it until they're 18," Affleck, told the show's Mario Lopez. 'And once they were 18, they can do whatever they want to do, but I would discourage it," he told the website.