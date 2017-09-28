England pair Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be considered for international duty until further notice after their involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub.

Stokes, 26, and Hales, 28, were caught on video involved in the violent brawl in the early hours of Monday [25 September] morning with the former appearing to throw up to 15 punches in the incident that left him with a broken finger.

The all-rounder was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and he was detained overnight and released under investigation.

"Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be considered for selection for England international matches until further notice," a statement from the ECB read.

"Each remains on full pay pending further ECB investigation and the on going Police investigation into an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday 25 September.

"Andrew Strauss, Director of England Cricket, will today refer the internal disciplinary procedure for these two players to the Cricket Discipline Commission, chaired by Tim O'Gorman.

"These decisions, fully supported by ECB Chairman Colin Graves, were made following the release of footage viewed by ECB for the first time on Wednesday night."

Stokes was named in the England squad for this winter's Ashes series against Australia on Wednesday [27 September] but his involvement in the series is now uncertain. Hales meanwhile was left out of the squad but was set to be involved in the limited overs matches this winter. Both players are already been ruled out of the final one-day international against West Indies this weekend.