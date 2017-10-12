Ben Stokes has been dropped by kit manufacturer New Balance following his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and was later caught on video with footage showing him appearing to throw up to 15 punches.

Stokes was held overnight before being released but is still under police investigation as his involvement in the Ashes soon came into question.

While he was initially named in England's squad, as of now, he will not be travelling "at this stage" to Australia with official confirmation still pending.

The Durham man has now lost one of his sponsors as New Balance, who provide Stokes with branded equipment such as bats and boots, announced on Wednesday (11 October) that they have ended their relationship with the England all-rounder.

He was said to be earning an estimated £200,000-a-year ($265,000) with the deal.

"New Balance does not condone behaviour by our global athletes that does not match our brand culture and values, and therefore we have ended our relationship with Ben Stokes, effective October 11, 2017. We will not provide further comment," they wrote in a statement.

The kit manufacturer made the announcement just after Stokes had apologised for a separate incident on Wednesday to English model Katie Price and her son Harvey for impersonating the duo.

Harvey, who suffers from autism, ADHD, Prader-Willi Syndrome and blindness, was mocked by Stokes in a video that emerged shortly after his arrest.