Benfica will be without defender Jardel for the visit of Manchester United on Wednesday (18 October) but welcome Júlio César, Eliseu and Jonas back into their match day squad.

The two-time European champions have endured a rotten start to their Champions League campaign, losing both their opening group matches and conceding seven goals in the process.

A harrowing 5-0 loss away to FC Basel last time out leaves their hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase of the competition hanging by a thread, but a victory over Jose Mourinho's side tonight will give them a fighting chance.

Rui Vitoria's side were already without Andre Almeida, who was sent off in that heavy defeat in Switzerland with defender Jardel their biggest injury absentee.

The 31-year-old missed Saturday's 1-0 victory over Olhanense in the Taça de Portugal with his manager noting in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that his player "is not in the best physical condition" and has therefore been omitted from his 21-man squad list.

Veteran goalkeeper Julio Cesar has recovered from a back problem that ruled him out of that win on Saturday, although 18-year-old Mike Svilar could still be given the nod ahead of the former Brazil international. Eliseu meanwhile is back in the squad after overcoming a muscular injury.

Jonas, who has been in lethal form for The Eagles this season having scored nine times in Benfica's eight league matches so far this term, also sat out of that win over Olhanense, but is back in the squad ahead of kick-off.

United meanwhile have travelled to Lisbon without Eric Bailly, who remains sidelined after picking up an unspecified knock playing for Ivory Coast during the recent international break. Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick also remain out with injuries, meaning Mourinho will have little choice but to opt for a midfield pairing of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic – the latter who will be up against one of his former clubs.

Victor Lindelof, a £30m signing from Benfica this summer, is also hoping to start his third consecutive game in the Champions League.