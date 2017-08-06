Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has revealed that he would love to team up once again with former teammate Kylian Mbappe in England.

Silva became manager Pep Guardiola's first summer signing after moving from Monaco in a £43m ($56.1m) deal back in May and will make his competitive debut in City's opening league game next week against Brighton.

The 22-year-old is not the only player to arrive from the Ligue 1 champions as the Citizens also acquired the services of former Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy. Silva does not want City to stop there as he recently revealed that he would be open to the club going after Mbappe.

The French forward has been linked with a host of clubs this summer and was most recently linked with a move to Real Madrid with the La Liga champions reportedly agreeing a deal in principle for a fee in the range of €180m (£160.9m, $209.8m).

However, further reports stated that City were in talks with Mbappe with Guardiola having personally spoken to the 18-year-old.

There have been no updates since on Mbappe's future, however, Silva heaped praise on the youngster and claimed that there is always a possibility of him ending up at the Etihad Stadium.

"I would love to have him here – and you never know – but that is for City to decide," Silva said, as quoted on FourFourTwo.

"He can be a superstar – in fact, I think he is already a little bit of a superstar. He is a great player to play with because he is so intelligent with his movement.

"It is perfect to have someone like him when you're a midfield player because he is very fast, very clever, and a good finisher. It's crazy to think he is only 18 or 19. He can be one of the best in the world very soon."

Mbappe last featured in Monaco's recent 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophée des Champions final last Saturday (29 July).