Democrat senator Bernie Sanders has praised an appeals court for refusing to reinstate the temporary travel ban, stating "it may teach President Trump a lesson".

A federal appeals court today (9 February) unanimously refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominately Muslim countries.

In a statement, Sanders said: "Hopefully, the unanimous court ruling against President Trump's immigration ban will restore some of the damage he has done to our country's reputation around the world.

"It also may teach President Trump a lesson in American history and how our democracy is supposed to work here at home."

The court's decision was also praised by former UK foreign secretary David Miliband, who is president of the International Rescue Committee that resettles refugees.

Miliband said in a statement seen by the Associated Press (AP): "We are grateful that we can get back to work resettling refugees who have fled the terrors of war and violence, while also caring for those who remain trapped in conflict zones."

However, it seems unlikely Trump will take the ruling lying down, and the president has already said he is ready to fight the ruling made by the 9th court of appeals today (9 February), tweeting: "See you in court. The security of our nation is at stake."

However, other politicians have argued Trump should accept his travel ban will not pass through the judicial system.

Senate minority leader Charles Schumer said in comments carried by The Hill: "President Trump ought to see the handwriting on the wall that his executive order is unconstitutional.

"He should abandon this proposal, roll up his sleeves and come up with a real, bipartisan plan to keep us safe."

The decision is likely to be appealed in the US Supreme Court.