Besiktas claim that they have not yet been informed of any imminent Manchester United deal for Anderson Talisca amid suggestions that the Benfica loanee has agreed a switch to Old Trafford.

Having already successfully negotiated the arrival of long-term target Victor Lindelof earlier this month, reports had suggested that United, also in talks over the capture of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, were set to return to the Estadio da Luz to complete their second summer signing.

Turkish sports daily AMK claimed that Talisca had agreed to join the Red Devils having scored 17 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions during the first season of a two-year loan deal at Besiktas, helping Senol Gunes' reigning champions to clinch their 15th Super Lig title.



While Talisca's loan agreement still has 12 months left to run, it is believed that his €24m (£21.1m, $26.7m) release clause at Benfica remains active throughout that spell in Istanbul. Besiktas were said to have paid €2m for the first year of that loan for a player being paid €1.5m in guaranteed wages.

While any negotiations over a permanent transfer would obviously be primarily between Benfica and United, Besiktas insist they would need to be involved also. As far as they are currently concerned, Talisca will remain at Vodafone Park for another season as planned.

"Well every player dreams of playing in the Premier League or La Liga but Talisca has another year with us," club official Metin Albayrak was quoted as saying by turkish-football.com and Milliyet. "We have to be informed of any transfers, it cannot go ahead without us at the table, we have not been informed of a Man United deal."

Talisca has talked up a potential move to United, telling Globo Esporte: "It's a love that exists, I will not lie. It's a dream, something all players want. But it [a move] does not depend on me alone. It depends on Benfica, my representatives, who are dealing with the situation. But soon, soon, they will have the news there.

"It's something that all players want [a move to Manchester United]. I had a good season and, as I said, his [Mourinho's] love is old and I like his work as well. I hope everything works out."

Talisca struggled to secure regular first-team football at Benfica and was mentioned in connection with a possible switch to Liverpool last summer. He was also linked with a shock £20m transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers following the Championship outfit's takeover by Fosun International, associates of influential so-called "super agent" Jorge Mendes.

However, such a transfer never came to pass due to reported issues over his work permit.