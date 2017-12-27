Barcelona's wait to offload Arda Turan looks likely to continue after his potential suitors Besiktas confirmed that they are yet to make a move for the midfielder despite being interested in signing him.

The Catalan giants are eager to sell Turan and will sanction the move if a suitable offer arrives during the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has made just 55 appearances for Barcelona since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and is not part of manager Ernesto Valverde's plans. He has not made a single appearance this campaign and the La Liga outfit are keen to take him off their wage bill.

The Turkey international has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou since the summer, but the club have not received any concrete offer to sell the attacking midfielder, who usually plays on the wings. Arsenal were said to be potential suitors, while there were also talks about a move to China.

However, in recent weeks, a potential return to his homeland looks the most favourable option, with Besiktas and former club Galatasaray confirming their interest in signing him. According to Spanish publication Marca, Turan's high wages, reportedly €9m per annum, is the stumbling block that is keeping clubs from completing the signing.

Galatasaray confirmed their interest in November but Besiktas have taken the lead in the race, but are yet to make a concrete offer for the former Atletico winger. The latter's president Fikret Orman has made it clear that he would like to see Turan at the club.

The Barcelona winger's move to Besiktas could cause controversy and be seen as a betrayal by the supporters of his former club Galatasaray, where he spent 11 years of his career as he came up through the ranks to make 190 appearances before moving to Spain in 2011.

"I like Arda Turan and I would like to see him in a Besiktas shirt, but we have players in his position," Orman said about a potential move for the Turkey international, as quoted by Marca.

"So far, we haven't made any move for him," the Besiktas president added.