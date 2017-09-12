Former Wimbledon winner Pat Cash has backed Roger Federer to win the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018, provided he remains fully fit.

Until the start of this calendar year, the 36-year-old's last success in a Grand Slam event was in 2012 Wimbledon. Federer impressed as he went on to win the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year and extend his record to 19 Grand Slam titles.

Federer crashed out of the quarter-final of the 2017 US Open following his defeat to Juan Martin del Potro. He revealed that he was not good enough in his mind and body as well as in his game in the last Grand Slam of the year, which resulted in his exit even before making it to the last four of the tournament.

Rafael Nadal went on to win the 2017 US Open after defeating Kevin Anderson in the final. He also won the French Open and Cash believes, except for the Roland Garros, Federer is his favourite to win the other three Grand Slams next year.

"Take away the French Open and Federer is the best all-round player in the world," Cash told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There's no doubts about that. He's my favourite for everything apart from the French. As long as he's fit, he's favourite for the Australian, Wimbledon and the US Open."

With a straight set victory over Anderson in the US Open final, Nadal clinched his 16th Grand Slam title. He is three titles away from equalling Federer's all-time record of 19 titles. Cash, who is currently coaching Coco Vandeweghe, believes chasing Federer's record will not be on the World No 1's mind in 2018.

"Will he catch Federer's record? I don't know if he even cares about that. We get obsessed by the numbers thing; it's a whole hype thing. He's just happy to be out here and competing," he explained.