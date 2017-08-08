There are a few weeks left to enter the British Life Photography Awards, a visual celebration of life in Britain in all its richness and diversity. Entries are open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, across ten categories such as British Weather, Urban Life and Brits on Holiday. The judges are looking for photographs that elevate the commonplace into something compelling, from intimate portraits to poignant or humorous moments.

Winners and commended entrants will have their work published in a book and exhibited at a number of venues including the Royal Albert Hall.There is also a £15,000 prize fund, with the overall winner receiving £7,000 in Sony products. Entries are open until midnight on Saturday 2 September 2017. See the awards website to find out how to enter. IBTimes UK presents a selection of entries from last year's awards.