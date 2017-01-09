Follow LIVE coverage of The Best Fifa Football Awards 2016 HERE

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will compete with his Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann for the 2016 Best Fifa Men's Player Award at TPC Studios in Zurich on 9 January.

Where to watch live

The ceremony starts at 5:30pm GMT (6:30pm CET). There are no details of the TV coverage for the event yet. Live streaming is available on Fifa's official YouTube channel. Click here for the link.

Overview

France Football decided to end their partnership with Fifa this year and thus, there will be two awards, the Ballon d'Or and the Best Fifa Men's Player Award. The former was won by Ronaldo in December and the Portuguese international is the favourite to win the award on Monday.

The 31-year-old helped Real win the Champions League after defeating Atletico in the final. It was followed by success with the national team as Portugal went on to beat France to win the European championship. Griezmann was with Atletico and France, where he lost both the finals.

At the ceremony, the Best Fifa Women's Player Award, Best Fifa Men's Coach Award, Best Fifa Women's Coach Award, Fifa Puskas Award 2016, Fifa Fair Play Award and Fifa Fan Award will also be announced in Zurich.

The fans will vote for the winner of the Puskas Award and Fan Award. However, for other categories, the fans are one of the factors in deciding the winner. For the Best Player and Best Coach Award, the system comprises four factors.

The fans' vote consists of 25%, while the selected members of the world's media will have another 25%. Another quarter goes to the coaches of the national teams, while the final 25% goes to the national team captains. The voting is based on the performances from 20 November 2015 to 22 November 2016.

Nominees

Best Fifa Men's Player Award

Cristiano Ronaldo Antoine Griezmann Lionel Messi

Best Fifa Women's Player Award

Melanie Behringer Carli Lloyd Marta

Best Fifa Women's Coach Award

Claudio Ranieri Fernando Santos Zinedine Zidane

Best Fifa Women's Coach Award

Jill Ellis Silvia Neid Pia Sundhage

Fifa Puskas Award

Marlone Daniuska Rodriguez Mohd Faiz Subri

Fifa Fan Award