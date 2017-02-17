This week brings a broad range of consumer gadgets and home tech from Hot UK Deals, with graphics cards and streaming boxes joining the usual line-up of smartphones, tablets and wearables.

Highlights this week include £30 off the Moto G4 Plus smartphone, which you can customise to your liking straight from Motorola itself starting at £229 SIM-free. There's also £50 off the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch to be had, and for gamers, the Radeon RX 480 graphics card is currently going for less than £200 if you act quickly – and that includes free delivery.

Finally we have a handful of discounts on vacuum cleaners just in time for the spring cleaning season, including £200 off a Vax cordless and handheld vacuum bundle.