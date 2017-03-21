April 2017 is just around the corner and, in true Netflix fashion, the streaming service has uploaded a huge number of great titles to watch, from original series Girlboss and the continuation of The Get Down to war movie Sand Castle.

But with so many new titles to check out, how do you narrow down what's worth your time? To help you decide what best suits your binge-watching tastes, IBTimes UK has compiled a list of what's hitting the platform over the next month (and when)...

Win It All

Having recently premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival in the US, Win It All stars Keegan-Michael Key, Joe Lo Truglio and New Girl's Jake Johnson. The latter (who co-wrote the film alongside director Joe Swanberg) plays Eddie, who agrees to look after a mysterious duffel bag for an acquaintance gearing up to serve a sentence in prison.

When he discovers there is cash in the bag, he's unable to resist temptation and ends up spending it all. But when the acquaintance of his has their release date brought forward, Eddie realises he doesn't have much time to right his wrongs and sets out to win the money back.

The Get Down: Season 1 - Part 2 (7 April)

Following on from the show's popular first half, which was released in August 2016, Netflix is gearing up to unveil Part II of musical drama The Get Down in April. The six episodes are set to see Zeke, Shaolin, Ra-Ra and the others continue to make music together after emerging victorious in their sing-off with The Notorious Three.

Meanwhile Myleene (Herizen F. Guardiola) puts Zeke and the brothers to work after finally realising the potential in their music in Part I's finale. But while she's helping the boys out, will she find time to work on landing that elusive record deal she deserves?

Bill Nye Saves The World

Everyone's favourite science guy is back with Bill Nye Saves The World. The show will not only focus on all things academic, but discuss subjects as vast-ranging as society, politics and pop culture and feature guest appearances from comedian Nazeem Hussain, presenter Derek Muller and model Karlie Kloss.

According to Netflix, the first season will climate change, alternative medicine, video games and even sex. From a completely scientific point of view, of course...

Girlboss

Based on Sophia Amoruso's autobiography of the same name, Girlboss centres on Sophia (Britt Robertson), a broke, young woman who isn't a great lover of authority. In a bid to make some money, she begins selling vintage clothes online and discovers that she has both a passion and a knack for it, turning it into a profitable business. As her fashion empire grows, she must learn to juggle life and career whilst never forgetting her mantras: 'Don't ever grow up. Don't become a bore. Don't let The Man get to you..'

Sand Castle (21 April)

Based on true events and starring Henry Cavill, Hidden Figures' Glen Powell and Nicholas Hoult, war drama Sand Castle follows Matt Ocre, a young machine gunner stationed in Iraq in 2003. During his service, his platoon is tasked with repairing a broken water system in the dangerous village of Baqubah, but soon the soldiers find themselves striving to protect the village's innocent residents.

Dear White People

Based on the 2014 movie of the same name and once again written by Justin Simien, Dear White People follows four black students at the fictional Winchester University, so prestigious it's on the same level as an Ivy League college. While there, controversy breaks out after a large number of white students throw a 'blackface' party and Samantha White (Logan Browning) decides to call out the racist transgressions within the school and its society.

Casting JonBenét

While it definitely won't be an entertaining watch in the conventional sense of the word, Netflix's documentary Casting JonBenét is sure to be a title to check out next month. As expected, it centres on the currently unresolved death of six-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey, whose body was tragically found inside her family's Colorado home the day after Christmas in 1996.

Blending fact with fiction, director Kitty Green explores the murder through the eyes of actors auditioning for a docudrama about the case as well as examining all of the theories people have about what happened that fateful night.

Small Crimes (28 April)

Netflix Original black comedy Small Crimes centres on disgraced former cop Joe Denton (Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who returns home after finishing a six-year prison sentence for attempted murder and finds it difficult to slot back into everyday life. But in his quest for peace and redemption, he winds up getting embroiled in a mess he thought he'd left behind; targeted by a corrupt sheriff, a vengeful district attorney and a mafia boss.