Great penthouses offer space, style, location, and, of course, great views. Here is a selection of some of the best UK penthouses currently for sale on Zoopla.

Marylebone, London, 4 bed penthouse, £17,950,000

Benefitting from an abundance of space and natural light, the property provides exceptional living accommodation throughout and has a wonderful reception room, perfect for entertaining, alongside a spacious kitchen/breakfast room. In addition, there is a superb master bedroom suite with dressing room, alongside three further bedroom suites on the upper floor.

Manchester, 3 bed penthouse, £700,000

This unique property boasts high ceilings, roof terraces and stunning views. All residents at Skyline enjoy free membership of the private on site health club, which includes access to the indoor rooftop pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and two gyms.

Liverpool, 3 bed penthouse, £725,000

The penthouse has a stylish open plan entrance hall, which gives access to a fabulous living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors leading out to a stunning balcony with waterfront views.

Edinburgh, 3 bed penthouse, £1,130,500

The Windsor is a spectacular penthouse apartment offering spacious and airy living and dining areas, a stunning designer kitchen by Leicht and three well-appointed bedrooms. Two magnificent roof terraces complete this fabulous new home at The Limes.

Brighton, 3 bed penthouse, £850,000

This superior four bedroom penthouse maisonette in Arundel Terrace is sold alongside 6 acres of private communal gardens. It also benefits from having a south facing balcony with breathtaking sea views.