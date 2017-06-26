Thigh-high slits to naval-deep necklines, the rather grey carpet of the 2017 BET Awards was not short on showcasing the hottest looks of the season. While red carpet veterans like actress Jada Pinkett Smith and La La Anthony rocked their chic style with panache, other made the cut with a little flash of skin.

With trends like back-baring silhouettes and mesh panels dominating the sartorial choices of most celebs, here's a look at some of the most outrageous and even scandalous outfits on Sunday's awards night from Los Angeles.

Karrueche Tran

The Claws star held no restraint as she flaunted her post-Chris glamour at the BET Awards on 25 June. Tran was decked in a purple one-shoulder dress that featured a daring cut on the back. Adding oomph to her overall look was her brand new platinum blonde hairstyle.

Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian's baby mother took her bold new avatar - featuring a black sheer bodice with a neckline running deep till her navel – for a spin this Sunday. The skimpy outfit not only gave a glimpse of her toned figure but also an eyeful of her derriere.

A prominent leather belt and her blonde bob, however, kept the style quotient in check.

Amber Rose

After creating a stir on social media, it was time for the American model to flaunt her daring style in the real life on the red carpet. And unfailingly Rose delivered in her sexy double-breasted Balmain dress paired with strappy gold heels and a pair of metallic shades.

Joseline Hernandez

The Love and Hip Hop star shimmied down the red carpet in her silver fringe two-piece ensemble. While Hernandez's glittery pants seemed to be the highlight of her sartorial statement, it was actually her busty bralette that attracted attention.

Alexis Skyy

Skyy showed off a classic Hollywood look complete with retro waves and a shimmery silver outfit with some daring cuts and patterns. Complementing the old-school glamour, the L&HH star, however, flaunted minimal jewellery and a dark pout