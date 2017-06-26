The 2017 BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards took place on 25 June at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, bringing together the best and most promising talent from within the African-American community and other minorities. The event was hosted by Saturday Night Live regular Leslie Jones, with the night's two-award winner Bruno Mars performing the evening's opening act.

Beyonce, who led the nominations with seven mentions, went on to bag four awards, one of which, she shared with Mars. Her track Sorry and Mars' 24K Magic both won video of the year.

Chance the Rapper was another of the night's big winners. He was named Humanitarian awardee and took home trophies for best collaboration and best new artist.

British rapper Stormzy won Best International Act (Europe) alongside Nigeria's Whizkid who bagged best international act (Africa).

Check out the complete list of 2017 BET Award winners below:

Humanitarian Award

Winner: Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: New Edition

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Winner: Beyoncé

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Winner: Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Viewers' Choice Award

The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk, Starboy

Winner: Beyonce, Sorry

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane, Black Beatles

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert, Bad and Boujee

Drake, Fake Love

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Winner: Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar - Freedom

Winner: Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne - No Problem

Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher - Party

DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z - Shining

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad and Boujee

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane - Black Beatles

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Winner: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Winner: Remy Ma

Young M.A.

Video of the Year

Winner: Beyoncé - Sorry

Big Sean - Bounce Back

Winner: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad and Boujee

Solange - Cranes in the Sky

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom - Kehlani, CRZY

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia - Bruno Mars, That's What I Like

Director X - Zayn Malik, Like I Would

Hype Williams - Tyga Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner

Winner: Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter - Beyoncé, Sorry

Best New Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Winner: Chance the Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A.

Best Actress

Gabrielle Union

Issa Rae

Janelle Monae

Winner: Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Bryshere Y. Gray

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Winner: Mahershala Ali

Omari Hardwick

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

CeCe Winans, Never Have to Be Alone

Fantasia ft. Tye Tribbett, I Made It

Kirk Franklin ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann, My World Needs You

Winner: Lecrae, Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)

Tamela Mann, God Provides

Youngstars Award

Ace Hunter

Caleb McLaughlin

Jaden Smith

Marsai Martin

Winner: Yara Shahidi

Best Movie

Get Out

Moonlight

Winner: Hidden Figures

Fences

The Birth of a Nation

Sportswomen of the Year

Gabby Douglas

Winner: Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James

Cam Newton

Odell Beckham Jr.

Russell Westbrook

Winner: Stephen Curry

Centric Award

Fantasia, Sleeping With the One I Love

Kehlani, Distraction

Mary J. Blige, Thick of It

Winner: Solange, Cranes in the Sky

Syd, All About Me

Yuna ft. Usher, Crush

Album of the Year

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only - J. Cole

A Seat at the Table - Solange

Coloring Book - Chance the Rapper

Winner: Lemonade – Beyoncé

Best International Act: Europe

Winner: Stormzy (UK)

Skepta

Giggs

Craig David

Wiley

Emeli Sande

MHD

Booba

Best International Act: Africa

Winner: Wizkid (Nigeria)

Tekno

Mr. Eazi

Davido

Stonebwoy

Aka

Nasty C

Babes Wodumo