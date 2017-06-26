The 2017 BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards took place on 25 June at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, bringing together the best and most promising talent from within the African-American community and other minorities. The event was hosted by Saturday Night Live regular Leslie Jones, with the night's two-award winner Bruno Mars performing the evening's opening act.
Beyonce, who led the nominations with seven mentions, went on to bag four awards, one of which, she shared with Mars. Her track Sorry and Mars' 24K Magic both won video of the year.
Chance the Rapper was another of the night's big winners. He was named Humanitarian awardee and took home trophies for best collaboration and best new artist.
British rapper Stormzy won Best International Act (Europe) alongside Nigeria's Whizkid who bagged best international act (Africa).
Check out the complete list of 2017 BET Award winners below:
Humanitarian Award
Winner: Chance the Rapper
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner: New Edition
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Winner: Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Winner: Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Viewers' Choice Award
The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk, Starboy
Winner: Beyonce, Sorry
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane, Black Beatles
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert, Bad and Boujee
Drake, Fake Love
Best Group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Winner: Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar - Freedom
Winner: Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne - No Problem
Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher - Party
DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z - Shining
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad and Boujee
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane - Black Beatles
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Winner: Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Winner: Remy Ma
Young M.A.
Video of the Year
Winner: Beyoncé - Sorry
Big Sean - Bounce Back
Winner: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - Bad and Boujee
Solange - Cranes in the Sky
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom - Kehlani, CRZY
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia - Bruno Mars, That's What I Like
Director X - Zayn Malik, Like I Would
Hype Williams - Tyga Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner
Winner: Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter - Beyoncé, Sorry
Best New Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
Winner: Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.
Best Actress
Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monae
Winner: Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Winner: Mahershala Ali
Omari Hardwick
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
CeCe Winans, Never Have to Be Alone
Fantasia ft. Tye Tribbett, I Made It
Kirk Franklin ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann, My World Needs You
Winner: Lecrae, Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)
Tamela Mann, God Provides
Youngstars Award
Ace Hunter
Caleb McLaughlin
Jaden Smith
Marsai Martin
Winner: Yara Shahidi
Best Movie
Get Out
Moonlight
Winner: Hidden Figures
Fences
The Birth of a Nation
Sportswomen of the Year
Gabby Douglas
Winner: Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
Cam Newton
Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Winner: Stephen Curry
Centric Award
Fantasia, Sleeping With the One I Love
Kehlani, Distraction
Mary J. Blige, Thick of It
Winner: Solange, Cranes in the Sky
Syd, All About Me
Yuna ft. Usher, Crush
Album of the Year
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only - J. Cole
A Seat at the Table - Solange
Coloring Book - Chance the Rapper
Winner: Lemonade – Beyoncé
Best International Act: Europe
Winner: Stormzy (UK)
Skepta
Giggs
Craig David
Wiley
Emeli Sande
MHD
Booba
Best International Act: Africa
Winner: Wizkid (Nigeria)
Tekno
Mr. Eazi
Davido
Stonebwoy
Aka
Nasty C
Babes Wodumo