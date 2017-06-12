Bethesda shared some new details on the virtual reality versions of Fallout 4 and Doom at its E3 2017 presentation in Los Angeles. Dubbed Fallout 4 VR and Doom VFR, both VR titles were unveiled on stage with new, impressive trailers.

First announced at E3 last year, Fallout 4 VR will bring Bethesda's popular post-apocalyptic, open-world RPG in its entirety over to virtual reality and feature new combat, crafting and building systems reworked specifically for VR, including VR-enhanced VATs.

"The whole world is fully explorable," Bethesda said. "That includes hundreds of locations, characters and quests. This is your opportunity to step into the Wasteland and experience Fallout 4 in a whole new way."

At PAX East this year, Bethesda's VP of PR and Marketing Pete Hines described the VR version of Fallout 4 the "craziest thing you've ever seen". Fallout 4 VR will launch in October for PC and will be compatible with the HTC Vive.

Unlike Fallout 4 VR, Bethesda's Doom VFR is not a full version of id software's 2016 Doom reboot, but a unique, standalone VR adventure that "sees Mars and Hell from a new perspective".

This VR title will have you explore the UAC's derelict Martian research facility that has been invaded by rampaging demons from Hell. As its last human survivor, players are tasked with tackling the demonic invasion using new weapons and restoring operational stability to the facility.

"Thanks to a top-secret UAC research programme, your consciousness has been transferred to an artificial intelligence matrix," Bethesda explained in a statement. "Along with all kinds classic Doom weaponry, you'll be armed with the ability to Teleport and Jet-Strafe so you can move fast in combat and quickly close the distance between you and the demons, then blow them to bloody bits with your Tele-frag ability.

"As an AI operative, you can also transfer your consciousness to UAC devices and robots to solve puzzles and gain access to new areas (including two never-before-seen sections of the UAC Martian Research Facility)."

Doom VFR is set to release for the HTC Vive and PlayStation VR sometime this year.